Police on Sunday afternoon said a convenience store in Lake Ronkonkoma was held up by a man with a knife — a robbery that police said they believe is the latest in a series of knifepoint robberies across Long Island since February.

Suffolk County police Major Case Unit detectives were at The Barn on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma, which had been robbed at knifepoint at 11:53 a.m., Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in an emailed statement.

“Detectives believe the robbery is part of the previously established robbery pattern,” Meyers wrote. He did not comment on whether there were any injuries, or if the robber got any proceeds.

By 12:30 p.m., The Barn was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

About six detectives were checking around the store for evidence, and a female employee of the store was seen being interviewed outside by police.

Inside the store, a detective stood on a ladder looking at the surveillance camera.

The serial knifepoint robber is suspected of hitting 16 stores — 10 in Nassau and six in Suffolk — with two of those attempted robberies. He has largely hit chain ice cream shops and sandwich stores.

Sunday’s robbery would be the 17th in the string.

Before Sunday, the most recent incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on April 19 at a Baskin-Robbins on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, when a man with a knife walked in and demanded cash from an employee, police said. He fled after receiving it, according to police.

With James Carbone