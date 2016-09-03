A man and a woman were shot and killed on a Bay Shore street Friday night, Suffolk County police said.
David Arzu, 29, of Bay Shore, and Janelle Curella, 28, of Manorville, were walking on Center Avenue near Oak Street when they were shot at 9:25 p.m., police said. They were taken by Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Friday night, homicide detectives searched the area, located on the first street to the north of the Bay Shore Long Island Rail Road train station.
A man who lives near the shooting said Friday night he heard many shots — “so many it sounded like somebody setting off fireworks.”
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk homicide squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-200-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
With Ellen Yan
