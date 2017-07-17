A resident of a home for veterans in Yaphank has been charged with attempted murder for clubbing one of his roommates in the head with a bolt cutter early Monday while the man slept, Suffolk police said.

Michael Hunter, 29, who lived at the Suffolk County United Veterans Home, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Hunter apparently had an ongoing dispute with the victim, according to police and Mark Grossman, a spokesman for the Association for Mental Health and Wellness, which oversees the Mill Lane home. Police say that dispute ended at about 2:25 a.m. when Hunter hit the victim multiple times in the head with bolt cutters.

The 58-year-old man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where he was in critical condition.

The victim was not a veteran, but Grossman said it is not uncommon for the Suffolk Department of Social Services to place nonveterans at the 23-bed home if there is space. Hunter and the victim had shared a room since mid-May, Grossman said.

Hunter was an Army veteran who saw combat in Afghanistan, Grossman said. “He came back really troubled, with a lot of issues,” Grossman said.

The home provides mental health services for veterans, but Grossman said he was unsure of Hunter’s progress. The agency will review whether Hunter was housed appropriately, he said.

Hunter has a pending charge of second-degree harassment in District Court. His attorney, Pierre Bazile of Huntington, said he was unaware of the new arrest and said his client has maintained his innocence on the older case, which dates to last November.

Bazile declined to discuss the harassment charge. He acknowledged that his client “does have some service-related issues.”