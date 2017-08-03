A Hampton Bays man was arrested for delivering cocaine orders in his taxi, officials said Thursday.

According to a news release from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the East End Drug Task Force, Skender “Kevin” Selimaj was arrested Wednesday following a “long-term” investigation into drug sales in the Hampton Bays area.

Selimaj was charged with one count of first degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and one count of fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

During his arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court on Thursday, Selimaj was ordered held without bail on the first and fourth degree charges and bail was set at a total of $40,000 for the others, a court official said. Selimaj would have to remain in the Suffolk County Jail until he appears next in court on Aug. 8 due to the charges that carry no bail, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, an undercover officer would call the Hampton Bays-based Kevin’s Taxi service, ask for “Kevin,” and place an order for cocaine, according to the release. Selimaj would show up in his taxi and provide the cocaine in exchange for money, officials said.

When he was arrested, Selimaj was found to be in possession of cocaine packaged for sale, and during a search of his home, Task Force authorities seized more than 900 individually packaged bags of cocaine, two loaded handguns, cash, and computers, the release added.

The release said Selimaj has a permit for the guns and that the licensing agency will be notified.

No further details were available on the case, and neither Selimaj nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

Included on the East End Drug Task Force are authorities from the New York State and Suffolk County Police departments, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk County Department of Probation, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office investigators and police from Southampton Town, Riverhead, East Hampton Town, Easthampton Village, Southampton Village, Sag Harbor Village and Southold.