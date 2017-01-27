A doctor who had a practice in Hauppauge has been convicted of selling prescriptions for opioids, officials said Friday.

Kurt Silverstein, 54, a resident of Calverton, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced March 28 by Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy P. Mazzei, according to state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said.

Silverstein was convicted by a jury Thursday of criminal sale of a prescription, unauthorized practice of medicine and falsifying business records, Schneiderman said in a news release.

Silverstein often excused himself from his office to play ice hockey and allowed his receptionist to sign his name to prescriptions after patients paid an office visit fee of up to $120 in cash, Schneiderman said.

Before flying to Arizona in July 2011 he left signed, blank prescriptions for his receptionist to fill out in his absence, Schneiderman said.

The indictment charged that the medications included the controlled substances Xanax, Norco (hydrocodone with acetaminophen), Suboxone, Adderall and Clonazepam, according to the release.

“The crimes committed by this doctor are unacceptable, having shown no regard for the health of his patients. Doctors who fuel the opioid epidemic will be held responsible and punished to the full extent of the law,” Schneiderman said.