A Suffolk County judge denounced a Dix Hills man as “cowardly” before sending him to prison for running away from a car crash that injured the man’s girlfriend and killed a friend.

Rosaly Agosto, 32, initially had been charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs after his Ford Explorer overturned on Jan. 6 in Wyandanch.

But toxicology results showed he had no active drugs in his system and that his alcohol content was below the legal threshold, Assistant District Attorney Carl Borelli said in Central Islip.

Even so, Agosto ran when police arrived at the crash scene, after crawling across the injured Miguelina Rodriguez, his 29-year-old girlfriend, and leaving behind his friend, Solomon Maithya, 46, of Wyandanch, who was killed.

For that, Agosto pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho told Agosto that his actions were appalling.

Agosto mumbled an apology for the crime, but said the 12:50 a.m. crash — which police said occurred when he attempted to turn off Lake Place onto Brook Avenue — wasn’t his fault.

The judge said that when he sentences people for crimes, “I try to find something redeeming about that person. I couldn’t find a single redeeming thing about you. You’ve led a lawless life. You care only about yourself.”

Records indicate Agosto has a variety of convictions for thefts, assaults and driving without a license. Camacho suggested Agosto ran this time because he once again was driving without a license and cared about that more than Rodriguez and Maithya.

“Those actions represent who you really are,” said Camacho, who then sentenced Agosto to 1 1⁄3 to 4 years in prison. The sentence was part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Camacho said he was going to make a point of making sure the Parole Board gets a transcript of his remarks.

“And if the girlfriend is smart, she’ll be as far away from Suffolk County as possible when you get out,” Camacho added.