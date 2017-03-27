Three men who call themselves the ‘No Sleep Team’ have been arrested after defacing six communities with graffiti over a two-month period, Suffolk County police said Monday.
The men spray painted more than 40 tags on 17 vehicles and 15 businesses between Jan. 15 and March 19 in Bayport, Sayville, West Sayville, Oakdale, Bohemia and Ronkonkoma, police said.
The men were identified as...
