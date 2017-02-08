A car crashed into the attached garage of a home in Coram early Wednesday and the driver fled on foot, Suffolk County police said.
There were no injuries to occupants of the home on Wellington Road, police said, but both the garage and a car parked in the driveway were damaged.
The white 2014 Porsche that hit the garage came to rest in the trees near the home, photos from the scene showed. Police said the investigation was continuing.
The crash occurred about 2:20 a.m., police said.
