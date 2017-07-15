Authorities are looking for a driver who left the scene of a car crash in Ridge on Thursday evening during which another driver was injured, Suffolk County police said Saturday.
Police said the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m., when a 2015 Dodge Challenger being driven erratically on the northbound William Floyd Parkway near Upton Road caused a 2006 Nissan Altima, also traveling northbound, to leave the road and crash into a wooded area.
The driver of the Challenger left the scene and was being sought, police said.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation is continuing and had no additional details on the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County police hotline at 800-220-8477.
