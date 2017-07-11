A homeless man faces a slew of charges in a crime spree in Suffolk County that involved larcenies and robberies at seven businesses, police said Tuesday.

Alan Lepre, 54, formerly of East Northport, was charged with robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny after his arrest Monday night on Center Street in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

He also was charged with drug possession because he had heroin on him at the time of his arrest, police said.

Lepre was being held at the Second Precinct in Huntington for arraignment.

Second Precinct crime section officers arrested Lepre and charged him with petit larcenies at Shears of Elegance on Larkfield Road in East Northport on June 12; Mavis Discount Tire on Larkfield Road in East Northport on June 20; and Grooming on Broadway in Greenlawn on June 27, police said.

Major case unit officers charged Lepre in the July 2 robbery of TD Bank on Montauk Highway in West Islip and in the July 5 robbery of Suffolk Federal Credit Union on Jericho Turnpike in Commack, police said.

Second and Fourth Precinct Squad detectives charged him with grand larceny in a theft at Larkfield Lanes in East Northport on June 20 and grand larceny in a theft at Curtains & Home on Veterans Highway in Commack on June 28, police said.

A day after the Curtains & Home larceny, Lepre was responsible for a motor vehicle theft at the Northport train station, police said.