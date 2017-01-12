A Medford driver who experienced a medical event, crashing her car into another vehicle, died after being taken to a hospital Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Middle Country Road in Coram, according to a news release.

Police said Frances Schlosser, 77, was driving a 2010 Chevy west on Middle Country Road when she experienced an “apparent medical emergency” and veered into eastbound traffic where she hit a 2003 Acura.

Both Schlosser and the other driver, Khadiza Kobra, 27, were taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, where Schlosser was pronounced dead.

Kobra, of Coram, was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

Both cars were impounded for safety checks.