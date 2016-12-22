A traffic stop on a speeding driver in Islip Terrace late Wednesday led to the arrest of a Manorville man who was driving despite having 20 license suspensions, police said.
Kristopher O’Connell, 29, of Florence Drive, has had his driver’s license suspended 20 times — on 10 separate dates — since December 2005, Suffolk County police said.
He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued summonses for speeding. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.
Highway Patrol Officer Zacarias Alvarado spotted the 2002 Ford Taurus being driven by O’Connell at “a high rate of speed” on westbound Sunrise Highway near Exit 46, Carleton Avenue, about 10:40 p.m., police said.
During his investigation after the traffic stop, police said, Alvarado determined that O’Connell had a suspended license — and made the arrest.
O’Connell was held overnight at the Third Precinct, police said.
