Three people in a Ford sedan fled from a routine traffic stop and their car wound up careening onto a Bay Shore homeowner’s front lawn on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The male driver and his two passengers — a man and a woman — ran away after the crash, said Suffolk County Sheriff’s Chief of Staff Michael Sharkey.

The trio were taken into custody, however, and no one was injured, including the deputy sheriffs who made the arrests and the woman who was at home at the time, he said.

Photographs show the gray Ford did not fare well in the crash but the home, initially at least, appears to have sustained little damage.

Sharkey, who examined photographs texted him by deputy sheriffs, said: “The car is touching the side of the house. It’s not like it’s in somebody’s living room.”

The trouble began at about 2:20 p.m. when a deputy sheriff saw the Ford speed by and then run a red light, Sharkey said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The driver initially obeyed the deputy sheriff by pulling over to the side of the road, off Spur Drive North, but he then took off after the officer began walking up to the sedan, Sharkey said.

The deputy sheriff returned to his car and followed; the sedan “failed to negotiate a turn properly,” Sharkey said, which is why it ended up on the lawn.

The identity of the three in custody was not immediately released; nor were details of any charges.

“At a bare minimum, the driver is facing any of the vehicle traffic charges that initially started it — and unlawfully fleeing,” Sharkey said.