The man found stabbed last week on the Southern State Parkway westbound ramp in North Valley Stream has died from his injuries, State Police said.

Sumeet Singh, 21, of Franklin Square, died at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola, State Police said Tuesday.

Before Singh’s death, Camari Hurley, 23, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing, police said.

Singh was found about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday with multiple stab wounds on the ramp at Exit 15S, Corona Avenue, which leads to the westbound parkway.