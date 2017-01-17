State Police investigate near a ramp to the westbound Southern State Parkway at Exit 15S in North Valley Stream early Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a man was found there with multiple stab wounds. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)
The man found stabbed last week on the Southern State Parkway westbound ramp in North Valley Stream has died from his injuries, State Police said.
Sumeet Singh, 21, of Franklin Square, died at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola, State Police said Tuesday.
Before Singh’s death, Camari Hurley, 23, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing, police said.
StoryCops: Arrest after man found stabbed on ramp
Singh was found about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday with multiple stab wounds on the ramp at Exit 15S, Corona Avenue, which leads to the westbound parkway.
