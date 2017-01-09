Joseph Scarangella, 38, of East Hills, was arrested after head-butting a Nassau County police officer on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, police said.
(Credit: NCPD)
An East Hills man arrested because of a domestic dispute at a George Street residence faces assault charges after head-butting a Nassau County police officer, police said Monday.
The officer was taking Joseph Scarangella, 38, from the residence at about 4 p.m. Sunday when Scarangella head-butted him, causing both to fall to the ground, police said in a news release.
The officer injured...
The officer injured his face and knee; he was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Scarangella is charged with assault, resisting arrest and criminal contempt. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.
