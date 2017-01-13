Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County police detectives have released a surveillance image of a man they said they are seeking in connection with the robbery of a Ronkonkoma bank on Jan. 6, 2017. (Credit: SCPD)
Suffolk County police and Crime Stoppers said they are looking for a man who robbed a Ronkonkoma bank on Jan. 6.
Police on Thursday released photographs of the suspect taken from video surveillance at Bridgehampton National Bank, 4155 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the suspect approached a teller and showed a note demanding cash, police said.
The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.
The suspect is described as thin, in his 20s with dark facial hair on his chin. He wore a black hooded pullover sweatshirt with an ADIO emblem.
Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All information will be kept confidential.
