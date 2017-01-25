Suffolk County police have released a surveillance photograph of a man they say stole a generator from a home supply store — and are asking the public’s help identifying him.
A Generac generator valued around $1,300 was stolen from a Lowe’s store on Express Drive North in Commack about 7 p.m. on Sept. 30, police said.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the suspect or the theft call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
