Suffolk County police have released a surveillance photograph of a man they say stole a generator from a home supply store — and are asking the public’s help identifying him.

A Generac generator valued around $1,300 was stolen from a Lowe’s store on Express Drive North in Commack about 7 p.m. on Sept. 30, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the suspect or the theft call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.