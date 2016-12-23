Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a man Friday morning on a street in Uniondale, stealing cash and a phone from the victim, who had fallen to the ground trying to escape.
The victim in the 4:45 a.m. robbery on George Street was not injured, Nassau County police said.
Police said the victim was walking to his car when he was approached from behind by the suspect, who demanded cash and his cellphone. The victim — "being fearful" police said — instead elected to run, but fell in the process.
The suspect then “reached into the victim’s pocket,” police said, stealing the phone and cash. The suspect fled on foot, south on Cewell Avenue, according to the police account.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.
