Nassau County detectives are searching for the person or people who apparently carved a 20-by-20 foot swastika into a Levittown ballfield.

The swastika was discovered Friday about 4 p.m. by a passer-by who was walking her dog near Nick Sguina Field at 47 Polaris Dr., Second Squad detectives said.

Police said anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.