Nassau County detectives are searching for the person or people who apparently carved a 20-by-20 foot swastika into a Levittown ballfield.
The swastika was discovered Friday about 4 p.m. by a passer-by who was walking her dog near Nick Sguina Field at 47 Polaris Dr., Second Squad detectives said.
Police said anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. ...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Nassau County detectives are searching for the person or people who apparently carved a 20-by-20 foot swastika into a Levittown ballfield.
The swastika was discovered Friday about 4 p.m. by a passer-by who was walking her dog near Nick Sguina Field at 47 Polaris Dr., Second Squad detectives said.
Police said anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.