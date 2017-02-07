Someone sprayed white-colored swastikas on a vehicle parked in a public garage in Mineola, Nassau police said Monday night.

Third Precinct detectives are investigating what they consider to be a bias crime after officers responded about 9:40 p.m. to a garage on Main and First streets, police said.

The swastikas marred the driver’s side door and the front passenger’s side door of the vehicle, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.