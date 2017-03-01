A Syosset man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he hit a car on the Long Island Expressway, drove away, hit a fire department vehicle on a local street and drove away again, Nassau County police said.
Keith Bierman, 53, of Oakwood Drive, was driving his 2008 Porsche on the LIE about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when he hit a 2008 Mercedes-Benz sedan at Exit 41 in Jericho, police said.
He drove away, hit a Syosset Fire Department vehicle on West Jericho Turnpike in Syosset and continued to flee, police said.
Officers from the Second Precinct found him at Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive in Syosset and arrested him, police said.
No injuries were reported, police said.
He was awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.
