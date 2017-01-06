A Syosset woman has been charged in connection with four burglaries of homes in Hicksville in the past month.
According to Nassau County police detectives, Syeda Bukhari, 47, of Marlene Drive, was arrested on four counts of second-degree burglary in connection with the following break-ins:
Most Popular
Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, Bukhari allegedly entered a Fifth Street home through a rear window but nothing was taken.
Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 29, Bukhari allegedly got into a Division Avenue residence through a rear window, stayed in the home for a period and stole jewelry.
Between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, Bukhari allegedly entered an Underhill Avenue home through a rear glass door, ate food and removed other food items from the home.
On Jan. 5 just before 6 a.m., police said, a male homeowner was inside his Fifth Street home when he heard his rear glass window break. When he went to investigate, he saw Bukhari trying to enter the house but the suspect fled without getting into the home.
Police said Bukhari was arrested without incident at 10 p.m. Thursday inside a Wendy’s in Hicksville.
She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Police did not provide the time of day for the December burglaries.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.