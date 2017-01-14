Riverhead Town police are searching for a man who robbed an underwear store in the Tanger outlet center Friday evening.
Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the L’eggs Hanes Bali Playtex store at the popular shopping complex on West Main Street for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release.
Police described the suspect as about 6 feet tall with a thin build. The man, who was wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing, had entered the store and demanded money, police said. A store associate handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled the store, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
The police’s detective division is investigating. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.
