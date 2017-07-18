A special legislative task force formed to examine the effect of the opioid addiction scourge on Long Island and elsewhere throughout the state is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Mineola.

The State Senate’s Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the NYU Winthrop Hospital Research and Academic Center in Mineola, a hospital spokesman said.

Similar meetings have been held around the state as the task force seeks to understand how the increase in overdoses and addiction connected to heroin and other opioids is impacting communities.

The panel is expected to hear from law enforcement officials, addiction experts, health care professionals, and recovering addicts and their loved ones.

Included among those scheduled to give testimony to the panel are members of the Nassau County and Floral Park police departments and the Suffolk County Medical Society.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lawmakers included more than $200 million in this year’s state budget for efforts to prevent and fight addiction.

Data released in April by the medical examiner’s offices in Suffolk and Nassau counties showed that nearly 500 people died from opioid overdoses on Long Island last year — the most ever — with the highly potent drug fentanyl accounting for most of the deaths.

With The Associated Press