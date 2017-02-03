A taxi passenger was beaten and robbed in Freeport by two men who jumped into the vehicle and pushed him out of it Thursday morning, Nassau police said.

The victim got into a taxi about 4:20 a.m. after leaving the El Rancho bar on West Merrick Road, but two men confronted him and got into the vehicle with him, police said.

The robbers started punching him in the face, police said.

At some point, the taxi driver stopped the vehicle, and the attackers pushed the victim out and continued beating him on the street, police said. The taxi took off, police said.

The two men stole a cellphone and wallet from the victim, 31, before running away, police said.

The victim was found on Lena Avenue and Hansome Place, police said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for facial injuries, police said. He told investigators that both men were in their 20s but could not offer a detailed description, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.