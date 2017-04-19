Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help in gathering information about the robbery of a Medford bank Tuesday.
Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. a man entered a TD Bank on Route 112 and passed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled on foot.
Police did not disclose how much money was stolen.
The suspect was described as a male in his 30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, with a shaved head, full beard and medium build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
