Nassau County police are investigating the early morning shooting Sunday of a 16-year-old male who was standing on a street in Uniondale.

There were no suspects and police said the victim is refusing to cooperate with authorities.

A police spokesperson said the teenager was in stable condition at a hospital but that there was no information available about where the victim is from or his injuries.

“The victim is being very uncooperative right now,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said all that is known is that the shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. while the victim was standing in the vicinity of 1033 Ditmas Ave.

