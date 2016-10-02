Nassau County police are investigating the early morning shooting Sunday of a 16-year-old male who was standing on a street in Uniondale.
There were no suspects and police said the victim is refusing to cooperate with authorities.
A police spokesperson said the teenager was in stable condition at a hospital but that there was no information available about where the victim is from or...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Nassau County police are investigating the early morning shooting Sunday of a 16-year-old male who was standing on a street in Uniondale.
There were no suspects and police said the victim is refusing to cooperate with authorities.
A police spokesperson said the teenager was in stable condition at a hospital but that there was no information available about where the victim is from or his injuries.
“The victim is being very uncooperative right now,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said all that is known is that the shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. while the victim was standing in the vicinity of 1033 Ditmas Ave.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.