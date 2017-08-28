A Uniondale teen slashed another teen in the face with a knife after becoming “irate” during a basketball game Sunday evening in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.
Xavier Dickson, 17, of Front Street, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
The victim, also 17, was transported to a hospital, where police said he required 20 stitches to close a gash to the “upper left side” of his face.
Police said the two teens were among a group playing basketball at Field No. 2 at Eisenhower at about 6:30 p.m. when Dickson “became irate” — and slashed the victim’s face with a folding knife. Dickson then tried to flee the scene, police said, but was “apprehended by witnesses” and held for police.
It was not immediately clear what ignited the incident.
