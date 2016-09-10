Three Franklin Square teens were arraigned Saturday morning on charges they caused more than $10,000 in damage at the Garden City Country Club in two incidents during the past week, police said.

Garden City police identified the teens as Qasim Fnu, Spencer Farrell and Anthony Delgado, all 17. They were at the country club on Stewart Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 3 when they took fire extinguishers and sprayed them in the air, causing damage to a tennis net and light fixtures, according to a news release issued by Nassau County police.

On Thursday, Fnu, Farrell and a juvenile male, whose name and age were not released, started an electrical fire at the country club in an irrigation box that caused “significant damage” to the wires and surrounding area, police said.

Fnu and Farrell are both charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree arson and criminal trespass, police said, and Delgado is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. They were arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead and released on probation to their parents.

The juvenile was also arrested with the three boys without incident Friday by Garden City police, Nassau County police said. The juvenile is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree arson and criminal trespass, police said. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

A message left at the country club Saturday morning was not immediately returned.

Attorney information for the defendants was not immediately available. Farrell’s father declined to comment when reached by phone, and attempts to reach relatives of the other defendants were unsuccessful Saturday morning.

Farrell is due back in court on Wednesday, and Delgado and Fnu are due back on Sept. 21 for a hearing.

With Laura Figueroa