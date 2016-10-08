Two teens were robbed Friday night in Valley Stream by armed suspects, two of them wearing masks, Nassau County police said.

Police said the boy and girl, both 15, were walking in the 100 block of Ethel Street around 10 p.m. when they were approached by a women who brandished a BB gun, pointed the gun at them and then fired a shot into the ground.

They continued walking and were then approached and threatened by two others armed with a handgun, police said.

The teen boy handed over his backpack, but the girl refused and moved away the handgun that was pointing at her face, police said.

One of the suspects punched her in the face and took her backpack, according to police.

The robbers got into a light-colored silver or gray Honda, believed to be an Accord, which then drove east on Ethel Street toward Central Avenue, police said.

An ambulance took the girl, who sustained a contusion and laceration to her nose and mouth, to a hospital.

The female suspect is described as 15 to 16 years old and 5-foot-5 with brown hair in a bun, and wearing a blue Adidas sweater. Both of the male suspects wore white masks; one was described as heavyset and 5-foot-4, the other was 5-10 with an average build and wearing all-black clothing.

The gender and the description of the driver was not known.

Authorities recovered the victims’ school books, credit cards and cellphone on West Jamaica Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.