Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after stealing a pizza deliveryman’s vehicle in Uniondale on Friday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
The victim was delivering a pizza at a home on Newton Avenue around 3:10 p.m. and left the car running when three juveniles spotted the vehicle while walking down the street, police said in a news release. One of the minors tried to open the driver’s side door and the victim yelled out to them, police said, before another juvenile wrapped his arms around him and restrained him. Two of the juveniles then entered the car and drove away, police said. The third juvenile fled on foot.
Officers attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle with the children inside about 6:55 p.m. on Nassau Road and East Fulton Avenue in Roosevelt, but they fled and left the car on St. Francis Street and Gormley Avenue. They were caught in the vicinity and arrested, police said.
Both boys are each being charged with second-degree robbery of a motor vehicle and will be arraigned in Family Court, police said.
The date of their arraignment and their names were not disclosed.
