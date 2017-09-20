Nassau County police have arrested a trio of teens linked to a non-fatal overdose that took place inside a high school classroom, authorities said on Wednesday.

Kevin Staiano, 18, Brandon Bromberg, 18, of Plainview and Nicholas Gennaro, 19, of Queens, were all charged with drug possession after a Sept. 19 traffic stop that led to authorities to a cache of drugs with a street value of about $500,000, authorities said.

Investigators were able to identify Staiano as the seller of the drugs to the teen who was found overdosed on the drug Ecstacy inside a classroom this month, authorities said.

“The younger these kids are, the younger the users are. And the younger the users are, the more they’re the ones who are overdosing,” Nassau County Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference Wednesday.

On Sept. 19, officers pulled over a car and found Staiano, who was a passenger, and Bromberg with a treasure trove of drugs stuffed into a backpack that included Xanax, mushrooms, ketamine, cocaine, marijuana and Ecstacy.

Detectives soon learned that Staiano had rented an apartment with Gennaro in Whitestone and when they arrived, they found even more drugs, police said, as well as $8,000 in cash, police said.

Gennaro was arrested at the home after the discovery, police said.

“This case is really troubling,” said Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas at the news conference.“It was an 18-year-old overdosing inside of our county’s school.”

All three were arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead. Attorney information for each teen was not immediately available.

Staiano was charged with 19 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. He was ordered held on $750,000 bond or $375,000 cash, court records show.

Bromberg was charged with criminal facilitation in the second degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was ordered held on $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash, records show.

Gennaro was charged with 11 counts of criminal possession of controlled substance in the second and third degrees. He was ordered held on $1,000,000 bond or $500,000 cash, records show.