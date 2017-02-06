Three teens have been charged with an attempted street robbery in Uniondale Sunday during which they punched the victim in the face, police said.

Nassau County detectives said the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. while the 29-year-old male victim was walking on New York Avenue near the intersection of Front Street and was approached by three males, one of whom displayed what the victim believed to be a handgun.

After demanding his money the three began punching the victim in the face, and during the scuffle the victim was able to access his cellphone and call 911, police said. The attackers then fled on foot without any proceeds.

Police responded and arrested three teens — Damian Smith, 18, of Maple Grove Avenue, Uniondale, an unidentified 14-year-old from Westbury and a 13-year-old from Uniondale — on Front Street and Uniondale Avenue.

The victim suffered bruises to his face but refused medical attention, police said.

Smith and both juveniles are each charged with attempted robbery. Smith was scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. Both juveniles were to be scheduled for an appearance in Family Court in Westbury at a later date.