Suffolk County and Huntington Town officials are working on a comprehensive strategy to attack gang violence and reduce crime, the town announced Thursday.
County Executive Steve Bellone, Police Commissioner Tim Sini, Town Supervisor Frank P. Petrone and town board members Susan Berland and Tracey Edwards met for 90 minutes recently to discuss the strategy.
Edwards, who said she called for the meeting, said the town’s approach to those issues so far has been tactical, responding to specific incidents. She said she wants to take a look at what can be done and how all levels of government can work together on the issues.
She called for a state, county and town leadership meeting to discuss additional measures that government could undertake to combat gang violence and guns.
