Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after officers found a loaded, stolen gun and marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Roosevelt, police said.

Noel Martin, 23, of Roosevelt, was driving a vehicle with Darius Neil, 24, of Baldwin, as his passenger, when police pulled the car over on Clinton Avenue around 12:50 p.m., Nassau County police said Saturday in a news release. Officers found marijuana in the vehicle’s ashtray and a baby bottle that had residue that was believed to be codeine, police said.

Martin and Neil were taken into custody while officers searched the vehicle and found additional marijuana and a loaded Ruger .44 caliber revolver that had been defaced and reported stolen in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, police said. A stolen credit card was also found in Neil’s possession, police said.

Attorney information for Martin and Neil was not immediately available.

Martin was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and two traffic law infractions, police said.

Neil was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, according to police.