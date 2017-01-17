Nassau County police are searching for two gunmen who barged into a Valley Stream home Monday and forced its occupants — a woman, two 12-year-old girls and a 3-month-old girl — into a room while they ransacked the residence, making off with only assorted jewelry.
Fifth Squad detectives said the 6:45 p.m. incident occurred when a 41-year-old woman answered a knock at the door of a Henrietta Street home and was confronted by two men armed with guns. No one was hurt during the robbery.
The men gathered the occupants of the home in the living room and took their cellphones before searching the home for valuables, police said. They then forced the victims into a bathroom and left the home with the jewelry.DataGun crime numbersSee alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police were unsure if the home was targeted.
They described one of the suspects as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a heavy black jacket, blue jeans, white and black Nike sneakers, sunglasses and a ski mask.
The other was described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds and wearing a brown, sleeveless jacket, brown shirt, blue jeans, dark brown boots and a ski mask.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
