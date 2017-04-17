Two cars and a home were hit by gunfire Sunday in Freeport, police said.
Freeport Village police officers responding to a report of gunfire found a car in front of a house on Leonard Avenue near Hope Place at 8:06 p.m. with a window shot out, Nassau County police said.
Officers then found another car, parked in the driveway of that house, had been damaged by a bullet and there were multiple bullet holes in the house, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police asked anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
