Two Flanders men were charged with burglary after Riverhead Town officers surprised them at a break-in Saturday at a storage facility, then chased them through a marsh area on the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, police said.

The suspects were identified as David Isaias Santos-Cua, 18, and Timoteo Perez-Gonzalez, 34.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

According to a police report, a 911 caller alerted police to the break-in at 292 Meeting House Creek Rd. in Aquebogue shortly after 6 p.m.

When police arrived, police said two men fled from a building there, ran westbound along the railroad tracks and into the duck farm’s marsh area. Police, including a K-9 unit, chased them down and found them in the marsh.

A police search of the marsh and surrounding wooded area turned up equipment taken from the building, police said.

CrimeRecent LI mug shots

The suspects were to be arraigned Sunday morning in Riverhead Justice Court.