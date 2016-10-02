David Isaias Santos-Cua, 18, left, and Timoteo Perez-Gonzalez, 34, both of Flanders, were arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, and charged with burglary after Riverhead Town police surprised them at a break-in at a storage facility, then chased them through a marsh area on a duck farm in Aquebogue. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)
Two Flanders men were charged with burglary after Riverhead Town officers surprised them at a break-in Saturday at a storage facility, then chased them through a marsh area on the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, police said.
The suspects were identified as David Isaias Santos-Cua, 18, and Timoteo Perez-Gonzalez, 34.
According to a police report, a 911 caller alerted police to the break-in at 292 Meeting House Creek Rd. in Aquebogue shortly after 6 p.m.
When police arrived, police said two men fled from a building there, ran westbound along the railroad tracks and into the duck farm’s marsh area. Police, including a K-9 unit, chased them down and found them in the marsh.
A police search of the marsh and surrounding wooded area turned up equipment taken from the building, police said.
The suspects were to be arraigned Sunday morning in Riverhead Justice Court.
