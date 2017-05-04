Two men were arrested early Thursday after, police said, they stole items from a Mineola gas station.

Nassau County police said a man entered 76 Gas Station at 2 W. Jericho Tpke., at about 3 a.m. and placed his hand in his shirt to imitate a weapon. The man demanded money from the 33-year-old employee behind the register, who ran out of the store and called police.

Police said the suspect, whom they identified as Critian Antonio, 22, of Maple Place, Mineola, attempted to open the register himself but was unsuccessful. He took a glass water pipe and fled, police said.

Another man was in the store at the time of the robbery and took a mini vaporizer before leaving, police said. Officers said they found Felix Marine, 28, of Wallace Street, Freeport, walking near the scene a short time later and charged him with taking the vaporizer.

Officers continued to search the area and said they found Antonio walking in the parking lot of 54 E. Jericho Tpke. He was also placed under arrest.

Both men were charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Antonio and Marine are scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.