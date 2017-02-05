Two people have been charged in connection with a burglary Saturday at a frozen yogurt store in Lynbrook, police said.

According to Nassau County detectives, the incident occurred about 12:45 p.m. when Monique Mooney, 30, of West End Avenue, Inwood, and Palo Howe, 37, of Wendell Street, Hempstead, went into 16 Handles on Atlantic Avenue.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police said the two took a seat by the front door and shortly afterward Mooney distracted the store clerk by asking for different samples of frozen yogurt as Howe walked to the back of the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee office.

An off-duty Nassau County police officer entered the store and noticed the pair acting suspiciously, then told the clerk to check the back room, police said. Mooney and Howe left the store without making any purchases, and when the clerk found money was missing, the officer followed the suspects out of the store.

The officer, along with Lynbrook police officers, found Mooney in the area, while Howe was found shortly afterward inside the firehouse on Earle Avenue. Police said the money was recovered from Howe’s pocket.

Mooney and Howe were arrested and charged with burglary. Howe is also charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass, and is additionally charged on an open warrant from Long Beach with two alcohol in public violations.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

They were scheduled for arraignment on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.