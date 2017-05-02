Two Long Island men were charged on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan with operating a multimillion dollar credit card processing business permeated by fraud that ripped off millions from merchants.

Michael Mendlowitz, of Woodmere, and Richard Hart, of East Meadow, were charged with mail fraud and wire fraud for lying in sales pitches and misleading both their customers and their parent company to charge hidden and excessive fees.

Their business — known as Commerce Payment Systems, Evolution Bankcard and other names, and located in Hewlett according to internet listings — served more than 12,000 merchant customers and brought in over $13.5 million in 2014, the government said.

The two, the government said, “carried out their scheme through means and methods that included false marketing, misrepresentations by CPS’s sales staff to potential merchant-customers, and misrepresentations to merchant-customers when the merchant-customers called to complain about overcharges.”

“In addition, Mendlowitz made false statements to representatives of the parent company and directed CPS employees to impose additional improper undisclosed fees,” the indictment said.

The two-count indictment did not name any CPS customers or its parent company.

The two were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Processors act as middlemen between a merchant, the merchant’s bank, a cardholder, the cardholder’s bank and the credit card company — such as Visa or MasterCard. The majority owner of CPS, the charges said, was a larger processing company.

Mendlowitz and Hart, the government said, charged merchants fees that were “several times higher” than what they were promised during sales pitches, charged duplicate fees multiple times, and added in bogus charges such “IRS reporting fees” and “inactivity fees.”

They also manipulated computer images of sales agreements, according to the indictment, so that it appeared to their parent company that customers had initialed fees that they had in fact been assured would not be charged.