Two men were injured in a shooting in Shirley on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
Officers from the Seventh Precinct were called to Puritan Lane around 11:15 p.m. following a 911 call reporting shots fired, Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life- threatening injuries. The other was taken to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries by Shirley Ambulance.
The investigation is ongoing, Meyers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
