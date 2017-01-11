Two more BMX riders from a group who on Thanksgiving Day broke into Splish Splash to jaunt over water slides and through the Calverton park have been arrested on criminal trespass charges, police said Wednesday.
Joseph Hanusiewicz, 24, of Lourae Drive in Massapequa Park, and Ethan Solomkin, 25, of Cedar Drive in Great Neck, are charged with third-degree criminal trespass, Riverhead Town police said.
Hanusiewicz was arrested Friday and Solomkin on Jan. 2; each was given an appearance ticket and is due in Riverhead Town Justice Court on Jan. 18, police said.
The arrests came about a week after police released photographs of three more suspects in the rambunctious ride by a group of eight on Thanksgiving Day.
Police said the eight riders broke into the water-themed park and then posted their escapade on YouTube under the title, “GoPro BMX riding insane waterpark!”
Four of the riders were arrested Dec. 5, also on charges of criminal trespass; police are still looking for two more riders, one of whom has been identified.
Anyone with more information can call Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.
