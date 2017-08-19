Suffolk County police arrested seven people and detained two others on immigration holds during a raid of two Patchogue bars they said were MS-13 hangouts.

Suffolk police and the state liquor authority raided Cuscatlon Sport Bar & Grill at 290 East Main St. and at El Capitan Sports Bar at 125 Medford Ave. about 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Both bars were condemned and shut down because of unsafe conditions and structural issues, police said.

Suffolk police Commissioner Timothy Sini said the bars were targeted as public nuisances, where gang members were known to gather.

“Wherever MS-13 hangs out, we want them to be uncomfortable and not able to do business,” Sini said. “In case they haven’t gotten the message, they’re not welcome here.”

Police made two arrests at Cuscatlon for an outstanding warrant and possession of marijuana. The bar was issued nine summonses by the Brookhaven fire marshal, six violations by the Brookhaven Town Building Department, eight violations by the State Liquor Authority and 12 citations by Suffolk police.

The El Capitan bar was given 15 citations by the State Liquor Authority, nine summonses by the Patchogue fire marshal and eight violations by Suffolk police.

Police arrested two men for unlawfully serving as security guards, a man and a women one outstanding bench warrants and one man on drug charges. Two people were handed over to Homeland Security on immigration violations.