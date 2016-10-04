Two women who burglarized a Huntington Station home a few hours before dawn and fled after being confronted by a resident have been arrested, Suffolk police said on Tuesday.
At about 3:15 a.m., a noise woke up the resident who saw two people standing in the hallway of the home on Oak Drive.
Most Popular
The two burglars ran away; the resident called 911.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Officers from the canine and aviation sections responded, and about 30 minutes later, arrested Gianna Figliolia, 25, of 46 New York Ave., Sound Beach, the police statement said.
Several hours later, Angelina Navas, 24, of 276 Berwick Court, Ridge, was arrested.
Figliolia was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic instrument, the police said.
Navas was charged with burglary and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
The two suspects will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.