An attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit, ending with the arrest of a Lindenhurst man after he crashed a rented U-Haul van into a wooded area late Tuesday afternoon in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Keith Doherty, 45, of North Clinton Avenue, was charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal trespass.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on the rented 2016 Ford Transit U-Haul van with Arizona plates but that Doherty drove off instead of stopping, leading officers on a chase.

The pursuit, westbound on Motor Parkway and then on Route 111, ended when Doherty crashed the van into a wooded area on Gates Street just before 5 p.m.