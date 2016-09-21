An attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, ending with the arrest of a Lindenhurst man after he crashed a rented U-Haul van into a wooded area in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: Joe Cassano)
An attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit, ending with the arrest of a Lindenhurst man after he crashed a rented U-Haul van into a wooded area late Tuesday afternoon in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.
Keith Doherty, 45, of North Clinton Avenue, was charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated unlicensed...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
An attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit, ending with the arrest of a Lindenhurst man after he crashed a rented U-Haul van into a wooded area late Tuesday afternoon in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.
Keith Doherty, 45, of North Clinton Avenue, was charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal trespass.
Arraignment information was not immediately available.
See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on the rented 2016 Ford Transit U-Haul van with Arizona plates but that Doherty drove off instead of stopping, leading officers on a chase.
The pursuit, westbound on Motor Parkway and then on Route 111, ended when Doherty crashed the van into a wooded area on Gates Street just before 5 p.m.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.