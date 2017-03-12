A Uniondale man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in Hempstead Village early Sunday morning after a traffic stop in which the officer discovered a teen in the car’s backseat, police said.
Nassau County police said Kevin Gamez, 20, was arrested at 4:23 Sunday morning after he was seen making a left turn at a “high rate of speed” from South Franklin Boulevard onto Peninsula Boulevard.
Gamez’ 2016 Honda CRV drifted across two lanes of traffic, police said, after which a highway patrol officer stopped him. The officer discovered that Gamez’ breath smelled of alcohol, the suspect was slurring his speech, and his eyes were bloodshot, police said. Police also found two bags of a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, in the car’s center console, authorities said.
Police said a 15-year-old female was seen sitting in the rear passenger seat without a seat belt, and was later released to her parents. The teenager was not related to Gamez, police said.
Gamez, who was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law), drunken driving, endangering the welfare of a child and various traffic offenses, is to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.