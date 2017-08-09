A factory worker who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son while baby-sitting for the toddler in Uniondale is heading to prison.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Jerald Carter on Wednesday sentenced Lord Pardo, 28, of Uniondale, to 5 to 15 years behind bars following his second-degree manslaughter conviction in June.

The jury also acquitted Pardo of murder and first-degree manslaughter charges in the Oct. 11, 2015, death of Mason Robinson of New Cassel.

Prosecutors said at Pardo’s trial that he lacerated Mason’s liver and one of his lungs, while also fracturing the child’s skull and some of his ribs during a “depraved” attack.

They said Pardo then sat by, without calling 911, and let Mason die.

Pardo later drove the toddler — who already was dead — to his mother’s Jericho workplace after telling her he couldn’t wake her son up, according to prosecutors.

But Pardo’s attorney, Jeffrey Groder, argued at the trial that Mason fell off a bed during a diaper change, then out of Pardo’s arms when he picked him up to comfort him before feeding him and putting him down for a nap.

Mason’s mother, Marie Eristhene, 24, testified during the trial that Pardo only told her that her son “fell” after bringing the child to the grocery store where she was working.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Wednesday that Pardo’s prison sentence “holds him accountable for this truly despicable crime.”

She added: “No sentence can erase the pain of losing a child and my heart goes out to the victim’s family.”

Groder said his client maintains what happened was an accident and that Pardo is planning an appeal.