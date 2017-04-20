Two men have been arrested after they burglarized a Uniondale home and menaced an occupant with a crowbar, Nassau County police said.
Vitelio Cornejo, 34, of Howard Avenue in Roosevelt and Marvin A. Segovia-Garcia, 33, of Thorne Avenue in Hempstead were awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of burglary in the first-degree, police said.
Segovia-Garcia was also charged with assault and menacing, police said.
The two men got into the home on Walton Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday by damaging the rear door, police said.
Cornejo was “held at the scene by one of the residents of the home,” police said in a news release.
Segovia-Garcia, “carrying a crowbar, advanced toward a second resident before fleeing on foot northbound toward Hempstead Turnpike,” the news release said. He was found hiding in a wooded area on James Doolittle Boulevard and arrested, police said.
Police declined to provide other details.
