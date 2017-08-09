A Uniondale tax preparer was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he prepared fraudulent returns during the past six years, authorities said in a news release Wednesday.
U.S. Department of Justice officials have accused Mariano Exantus, operator of Latrex Multi Service, of filing bogus returns for businesses and individuals, and committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.
“From 2011 through 2017, Exantus prepared and filed fraudulent income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service that included fake business losses and education expenses and sought refunds to which his clients were not entitled,” the release said.
Officials said the wire fraud counts carry a maximum prison term of 20 years, the aggravated identity theft count carries a 2-year maximum and the fraudulent returns each carry a statutory maximum sentence of 3 years in prison.
Neither Exantus nor his attorney could be reached for comment.
